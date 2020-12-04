CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

821 FPUS51 KOKX 040839

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

CTZ005-042115-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-042115-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-042115-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ010-042115-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-042115-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-042115-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-042115-

Northern New London-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-042115-

Southern New London-

339 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather