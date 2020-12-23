CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

_____

476 FPUS51 KOKX 230931

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

CTZ005-232130-

Northern Fairfield-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ009-232130-

Southern Fairfield-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-232130-

Northern New Haven-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-232130-

Southern New Haven-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-232130-

Northern Middlesex-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-232130-

Southern Middlesex-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-232130-

Northern New London-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-232130-

Southern New London-

431 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather