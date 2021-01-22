CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

475 FPUS51 KOKX 220843

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

CTZ005-222115-

Northern Fairfield-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ009-222115-

Southern Fairfield-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ006-222115-

Northern New Haven-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ010-222115-

Southern New Haven-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ007-222115-

Northern Middlesex-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ011-222115-

Southern Middlesex-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ008-222115-

Northern New London-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ012-222115-

Southern New London-

343 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

