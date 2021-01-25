CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

906 FPUS51 KOKX 250905

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

CTZ005-252115-

Northern Fairfield-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain and light snow likely.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, light rain

and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-252115-

Southern Fairfield-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow,

sleet and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow, light freezing rain and light rain

likely in the evening, then light snow, light rain likely with a

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, light snow

and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-252115-

Northern New Haven-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow and light freezing rain likely.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, light

freezing rain and light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-252115-

Southern New Haven-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow, light freezing rain and light rain

likely in the evening, then light snow likely, a chance of light

rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, light snow

and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-252115-

Northern Middlesex-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow and light freezing rain likely.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, light rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of light

rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-252115-

Southern Middlesex-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow, light rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet likely in the evening, then light rain, light snow

likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-252115-

Northern New London-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the evening, then light snow likely with a chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, light snow

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of light

rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-252115-

Southern New London-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow, light rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet likely in the evening, then light rain, light snow

likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

