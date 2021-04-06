CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

207 FPUS51 KOKX 060757

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

CTZ005-062200-

Northern Fairfield-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ009-062200-

Southern Fairfield-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

CTZ006-062200-

Northern New Haven-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ010-062200-

Southern New Haven-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

CTZ007-062200-

Northern Middlesex-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

CTZ011-062200-

Southern Middlesex-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

CTZ008-062200-

Northern New London-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ012-062200-

Southern New London-

357 AM EDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

