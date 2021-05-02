CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021

_____

617 FPUS51 KOKX 021003

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

CTZ005-022200-

Northern Fairfield-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ009-022200-

Southern Fairfield-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-022200-

Northern New Haven-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ010-022200-

Southern New Haven-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ007-022200-

Northern Middlesex-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ011-022200-

Southern Middlesex-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ008-022200-

Northern New London-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-022200-

Southern New London-

603 AM EDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather