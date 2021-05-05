CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

358 FPUS51 KOKX 050751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

CTZ005-052015-

Northern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ009-052015-

Southern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-052015-

Northern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ010-052015-

Southern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-052015-

Northern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ011-052015-

Southern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ008-052015-

Northern New London-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-052015-

Southern New London-

351 AM EDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

