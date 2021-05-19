CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

930 FPUS51 KOKX 190727

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

CTZ005-192015-

Northern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-192015-

Southern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-192015-

Northern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-192015-

Southern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ007-192015-

Northern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ011-192015-

Southern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-192015-

Northern New London-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ012-192015-

Southern New London-

327 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather