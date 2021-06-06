CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 511 FPUS51 KOKX 061619 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 CTZ005-062015- Northern Fairfield- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ009-062015- Southern Fairfield- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ006-062015- Northern New Haven- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ010-062015- Southern New Haven- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ007-062015- Northern Middlesex- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ011-062015- Southern Middlesex- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ008-062015- Northern New London- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CTZ012-062015- Southern New London- 1219 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather