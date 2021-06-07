CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

920 FPUS51 KOKX 070929

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

CTZ005-072015-

Northern Fairfield-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog

early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-072015-

Southern Fairfield-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog

early. Scattered thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-072015-

Northern New Haven-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-072015-

Southern New Haven-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-072015-

Northern Middlesex-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-072015-

Southern Middlesex-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-072015-

Northern New London-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-072015-

Southern New London-

529 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

