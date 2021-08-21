CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021 _____ 900 FPUS51 KOKX 210729 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 CTZ005-212000- Northern Fairfield- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ009-212000- Southern Fairfield- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to north 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ006-212000- Northern New Haven- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with lows around 70. Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ010-212000- Southern New Haven- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to east 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ007-212000- Northern Middlesex- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with lows around 70. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ011-212000- Southern Middlesex- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ008-212000- Northern New London- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with lows around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and humid with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ012-212000- Southern New London- 328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane conditions also possible. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane conditions possible. Showers with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. 