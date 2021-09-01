CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

086 FPUS51 KOKX 010803

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

CTZ005-012000-

Northern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-012000-

Southern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ006-012000-

Northern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-012000-

Southern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-012000-

Northern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-012000-

Southern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-012000-

Northern New London-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-012000-

Southern New London-

402 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

