CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

067 FPUS51 KOKX 060914

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

CTZ005-062100-

Northern Fairfield-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers, rain showers and sleet likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ009-062100-

Southern Fairfield-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

CTZ006-062100-

Northern New Haven-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers, snow showers and sleet likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ010-062100-

Southern New Haven-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

CTZ007-062100-

Northern Middlesex-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ011-062100-

Southern Middlesex-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ008-062100-

Northern New London-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ012-062100-

Southern New London-

413 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

