CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

301 FPUS51 KOKX 280814

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

CTZ005-282100-

Northern Fairfield-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Blustery, cold with highs around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery with lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-282100-

Southern Fairfield-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery with lows

around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-282100-

Northern New Haven-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery with lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-282100-

Southern New Haven-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery with lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

8 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-282100-

Northern Middlesex-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Blustery, cold with

highs in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Brisk with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-282100-

Southern Middlesex-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Brisk with

lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Windy, cold with

highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Blustery with lows around 11. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-282100-

Northern New London-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

17. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery, cold with highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk with lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-282100-

Southern New London-

313 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Brisk with

lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Very windy and cold with highs in

the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Blustery with lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

