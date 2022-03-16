CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

_____

737 FPUS51 KOKX 160721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

CTZ005-162000-

Northern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ009-162000-

Southern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-162000-

Northern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-162000-

Southern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-162000-

Northern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-162000-

Southern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-162000-

Northern New London-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-162000-

Southern New London-

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather