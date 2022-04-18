CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

Northern Fairfield-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. East winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Fairfield-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern New Haven-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern New Haven-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Middlesex-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern New London-

410 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

