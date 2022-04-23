CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

753 FPUS51 KOKX 230724

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

CTZ005-232000-

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ009-232000-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-232000-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-232000-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-232000-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-232000-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-232000-

Northern New London-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-232000-

Southern New London-

323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather