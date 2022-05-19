CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

CTZ005-192000-

Northern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ009-192000-

Southern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ006-192000-

Northern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ010-192000-

Southern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ007-192000-

Northern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

CTZ011-192000-

Southern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ008-192000-

Northern New London-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

CTZ012-192000-

Southern New London-

402 AM EDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

