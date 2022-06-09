CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

565 FPUS51 KOKX 090923

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

CTZ005-092000-

Northern Fairfield-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this morning, then becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ009-092000-

Southern Fairfield-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall early. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this morning, then increasing to west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ006-092000-

Northern New Haven-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ010-092000-

Southern New Haven-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ007-092000-

Northern Middlesex-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ011-092000-

Southern Middlesex-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ008-092000-

Northern New London-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers early. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ012-092000-

Southern New London-

522 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers early. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this morning, then becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

