CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

