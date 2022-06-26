CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

553 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

Northern Fairfield-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern New Haven-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern New Haven-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern New London-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern New London-

554 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

