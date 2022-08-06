CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

CTZ005-062000-

Northern Fairfield-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ009-062000-

Southern Fairfield-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ006-062000-

Northern New Haven-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ010-062000-

Southern New Haven-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ007-062000-

Northern Middlesex-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ011-062000-

Southern Middlesex-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-062000-

Northern New London-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ012-062000-

Southern New London-

314 AM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

