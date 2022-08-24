CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

Northern Fairfield-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern New Haven-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern New Haven-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern New London-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern New London-

312 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

