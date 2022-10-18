CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ 845 FPUS51 KOKX 180749 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 CTZ005-182000- Northern Fairfield- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ009-182000- Southern Fairfield- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ006-182000- Northern New Haven- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ010-182000- Southern New Haven- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ007-182000- Northern Middlesex- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ011-182000- Southern Middlesex- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ008-182000- Northern New London- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ012-182000- Southern New London- 349 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$