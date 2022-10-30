CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

318 FPUS51 KOKX 300717

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

CTZ005-301500-

Northern Fairfield-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ009-301500-

Southern Fairfield-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ006-301500-

Northern New Haven-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ010-301500-

Southern New Haven-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ007-301500-

Northern Middlesex-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ011-301500-

Southern Middlesex-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ008-301500-

Northern New London-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ012-301500-

Southern New London-

316 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

