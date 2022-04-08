CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

544 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam.

* WHEN...From early this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Water reaches the Maples area of Shelton.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 5:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 12.3 feet this morning. It

will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 10.4

feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to

10.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall again

and remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

12.4 feet on 06/12/2013.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Housatonic River

Stevenson Dam

Flood Stage: 11.0

Observed Stage at Fri 5 am: 12.2

Forecast:

Fri 8 am 12.3

Fri 2 pm 12.1

Fri 8 pm 11.6

Sat 2 am 10.6

Sat 8 am 10.4

Sat 2 pm 10.5

Sat 8 pm 10.4

Sun 2 am 10.3

Sun 8 am 10.1

Sun 2 pm 9.9

Sun 8 pm 9.7

Mon 2 am 9.4

