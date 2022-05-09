CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 418 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN CONNECTICUT AND WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS... A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Specifically, east\/northeast winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities will drop to 15 to 25 percent in western CT and western MA this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather