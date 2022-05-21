CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

1107 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 99 degrees expected.

* WHERE...The Capital Region, the Glens Falls and Saratoga

Springs Areas, the Mid Hudson Valley, the southeastern

Catskills, the central and southern Taconics of eastern New

York, Northwestern Connecticut and the Connecticut River

Valley of southeastern Vermont.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high

humidity levels may cause heat illnesses to occur if precautions

are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

