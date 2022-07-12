CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut...

Southeastern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Middlefield to Millerton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Hartford, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Canaan,

Sandisfield, Falls Village, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Ashley

Falls, Northwest Harwinton, Barkhamsted, Salisbury, New

Marlborough, Colebrook, Monterey, South Norfolk, West Torrington

and Sodom.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

