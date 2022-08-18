CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

608 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

AND NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT...

Drought conditions will result in elevated fire weather concerns

today. Relative humidity values will drop into the 40s this

afternoon with west-northwest winds gusting to 15 to 20 mph at

times.

