CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 311 PM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a coating up to two inches and ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and Columbia, western Ulster, and Greene Counties in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Thursday and the morning commute on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 PM a coating to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, especially over higher elevations. * WHERE...Hampden, Hartford, and Southern Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 PM EST Friday. conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation overspreads the region from west to east Thursday afternoon, and continues Thursday night. Mixed precipitation changes to snow Friday with some additional accumulation possible. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather