CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 847 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WINDHAM...NORTHERN TOLLAND...NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD...SOUTHWESTERN WORCESTER... SOUTHEASTERN HAMPSHIRE AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Boston\/Norton. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather