CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Windham County in northern Connecticut...

Northern Hartford County in northern Connecticut...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tolland, or

12 miles north of Torrington, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. Amateur radio has reported several trees

down in Lenox, MA.

IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail

damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Hartford, West Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield,

Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, South Windsor, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Avon,

Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Windsor Locks,

Stafford, Somers and Granby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LITCHFIELD...

SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE...NORTHEASTERN DUTCHESS AND SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA

COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

northern Connecticut...western Massachusetts...and east central New

York.

