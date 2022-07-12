CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

753 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Windham,

northeastern Tolland and south central Worcester Counties through 845

PM EDT...

At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Willington, or 8 miles north of Mansfield, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mansfield, Killingly, Webster, Ellington, Tolland, Coventry,

Stafford, Dudley, Putnam, Thompson, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Willington,

Ashford, Pomfret, Chaplin, Hampton, Eastford and Union.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

LAT...LON 4182 7237 4194 7233 4206 7181 4182 7180

TIME...MOT...LOC 2352Z 261DEG 37KT 4191 7227

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CT

. CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

FAIRFIELD

