CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

253 PM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT

Counties. In Massachusetts, Western Franklin MA, Eastern

Franklin MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Hampden MA, Eastern

Hampshire MA and Eastern Hampden MA Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

