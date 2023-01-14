CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

359 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

...AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN MAY YIELD SLICK CONDITIONS WHERE

SURFACE TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING...

Patchy freezing drizzle/rain across interior southern New England

may yield slick spots on untreated surfaces this morning. Given

road temperatures remain mild after anomolously warm temperatures

yesterday, slippery conditions are expected to be isolated.

Drivers should take care as slick spots will be difficult to

differentiate.

