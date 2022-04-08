WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

134 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of southern Connecticut

and southeast New York, including the following counties, in

southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In southeast New York, Putnam and

Westchester.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

