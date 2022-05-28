WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

251 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 PM EDT this afternoon for

portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including

the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield and New

Haven. In southeast New York, Westchester.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HARTFORD COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT

FOR NORTHERN WINDHAM...NORTHERN TOLLAND...SOUTHWESTERN WORCESTER...

SOUTHEASTERN HAMPSHIRE AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN COUNTIES...

At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sturbridge, or

19 miles southwest of Worcester, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Worcester, Vernon, Ludlow, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn,

Ellington, Tolland, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury,

Charlton, Palmer, Stafford, Spencer, Somers, Dudley and Leicester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

