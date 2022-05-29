WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

422 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022

Locally dense river valley fog expected early this morning.

Motorists are advised to slow down, and be prepared for rapid

reductions in visibility to 1/4 mile or less in river valley

areas.

The valley fog will begin to dissipate after daybreak, with

visibility steadily improving.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather