WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 435 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland and Westchester. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southern Connecticut, including the following counties, Middlesex and New London. longer expected to pose a threat.