WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

749 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southern

Connecticut, including the following counties, Fairfield and New

Haven.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

