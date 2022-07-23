WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90s Today, and upper 90s to

104 on Sunday.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will likely be in the mid to

upper 90s on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and

humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees

for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any

length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health

conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air

conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that

has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members

and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1.

