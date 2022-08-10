WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

526 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Fairfield County.

* WHEN...This evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding is expected in the more

vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots,

parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near

the waterfront will experience minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

