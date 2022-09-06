WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Middlesex County in southern Connecticut...

Central New Haven County in southern Connecticut...

* Until 830 AM EDT.

* At 532 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

New Haven, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Guilford, Durham,

Chester, Hamden, Branford, North Haven, North Branford, Orange,

Woodbridge, Haddam, Killingworth, Middlefield, West Haven, East

Haven and Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

