WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

828 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

counties, Fairfield, Middlesex and New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 828 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is

causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, Meriden,

Milford, Middletown, Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck,

Guilford, Southbury, New Canaan, Wolcott, Clinton, East

Hampton, Old Saybrook, Durham and Chester.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR

CENTRAL MIDDLESEX AND CENTRAL NEW HAVEN COUNTIES...

Rainfall rates have decreased. Flash flooding is no longer expected

to pose a threat, but minor flooding of poor drainage and urban

areas is still expected. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT Tuesday for

portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

