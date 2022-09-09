WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

947 PM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester County.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather