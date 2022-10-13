WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 400 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest wind gusts will be likely associated with heavy rain showers. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather