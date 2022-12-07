WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 710 PM EST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG... Areas of fog remain in the area with some of this being locally dense this evening before 9pm. Visibilities will generally be 1 to 2 miles, but locally reduced to 1\/4 mile or less, especially along the immediate coast and interior valley locations of Southern Connecticut. Exercise caution if driving this evening and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather