Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 12, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;26;23;Partly sunny;27;23;SW;16;86%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;40;32;Mostly sunny;41;34;NE;10;47%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;22;Sunny and hot;40;23;W;26;37%;3%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;ENE;25;62%;47%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;18;13;A thundershower;19;12;WSW;22;72%;71%;5

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;25;15;A thick cloud cover;24;16;SSE;11;61%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;34;22;Nice with sunshine;30;20;NW;18;27%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, warm;32;17;Partly sunny;27;12;WSW;21;35%;7%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Sunny and cooler;20;6;SSE;21;46%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;NNW;17;39%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;16;11;A passing shower;15;11;WSW;26;74%;83%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;30;Mostly sunny and hot;48;30;NNW;11;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;24;A t-storm around;33;23;SW;9;61%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;20;68%;74%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;WNW;12;75%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;S;16;53%;44%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;23;Cloudy and very warm;31;22;S;15;57%;38%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;38;23;Very hot;36;18;WNW;10;36%;12%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A thundershower;23;12;W;17;58%;58%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;20;10;A stray shower;18;11;SE;14;71%;84%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;E;11;35%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;32;18;Not as warm;25;16;NW;20;60%;68%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;22;12;A thundershower;18;10;W;15;66%;54%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;35;17;SE;10;42%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Partly sunny, cooler;26;17;NW;12;59%;74%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;16;1;Cooler;10;1;E;11;57%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;Sunlit and pleasant;29;19;NE;11;28%;1%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;NNE;17;62%;33%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;25;ENE;11;28%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;16;11;N;12;73%;60%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;SE;7;65%;82%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;28;A t-storm around;37;28;SSW;13;60%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Mostly cloudy;26;20;NNE;17;78%;34%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;26;Heavy showers;29;26;SW;19;82%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;22;13;A thundershower;18;11;W;11;73%;72%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WNW;13;80%;35%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;39;28;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;NNW;10;50%;49%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;20;A morning t-storm;30;20;SSE;18;70%;55%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;ENE;11;76%;80%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny;32;15;N;10;29%;29%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;36;27;A couple of t-storms;32;27;SSE;22;78%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;10;54%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Heavy p.m. showers;16;8;Spotty showers;17;12;SSW;14;70%;88%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and very warm;36;19;ENE;14;15%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Sun and some clouds;26;20;ENE;19;77%;2%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;Hot with some sun;37;29;SW;10;61%;25%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;9;ENE;11;30%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;9;64%;55%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;13;Spotty showers;20;12;WSW;17;78%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;14;75%;58%;11

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;WSW;12;77%;77%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;18;52%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;26;22;WNW;17;76%;66%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;35;26;A morning t-storm;34;26;NNE;12;73%;81%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;29;24;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;NE;22;54%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;E;14;60%;23%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;31;Mostly sunny;36;30;WSW;13;54%;12%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Sunny and nice;25;8;N;14;29%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;39;18;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;N;8;13%;4%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;11;73%;33%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;32;21;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;SE;10;83%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;A thunderstorm;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;SE;17;67%;81%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;29;19;A heavy thunderstorm;33;19;N;15;52%;60%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower in spots;33;27;ENE;22;58%;54%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;SW;13;55%;42%;4

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;31;26;Thunderstorms;31;26;SSE;17;85%;85%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sunny intervals;33;25;A morning shower;34;25;E;10;67%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;16;-1;A shower in places;14;-1;E;12;43%;60%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;SW;13;81%;73%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;16;14;Turning sunny;16;14;SSE;7;78%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;26;16;Lots of sun, nice;28;16;N;16;50%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;18;11;Partly sunny;20;12;WSW;16;57%;30%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;30;19;S;8;48%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;21;Periods of sun;25;20;SW;11;75%;15%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Partly sunny;31;17;NW;9;32%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;28;Showers around;32;29;SW;16;73%;97%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;34;26;NE;6;58%;7%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;Showers;31;27;WSW;22;77%;97%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;12;8;A shower or two;13;7;NNW;9;77%;68%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;N;9;52%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;S;11;77%;77%;7

Minsk, Belarus;More sun than clouds;25;17;Morning rain;22;13;WNW;16;88%;77%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;19;75%;75%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;14;5;Cooler;8;3;SSE;21;58%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;3;53%;5%;7

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;23;13;Increasing clouds;24;16;WSW;13;64%;85%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;30;27;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;14;85%;87%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;24;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;NE;11;60%;44%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine, seasonable;29;22;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;21;NNE;15;74%;87%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;W;18;35%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;ENE;17;55%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;36;28;A passing shower;36;28;E;22;48%;65%;7

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Cool with rain;16;10;W;9;89%;87%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;27;14;Decreasing clouds;26;12;NE;11;57%;4%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Nice with sunshine;28;25;SE;19;74%;47%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;11;82%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;ENE;7;76%;82%;9

Paris, France;Thundershowers;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;WNW;12;51%;30%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Brief a.m. showers;19;11;SW;15;68%;88%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;15;68%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A touch of a.m. rain;28;22;Rain and drizzle;28;22;SSE;26;82%;78%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;55%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and a t-storm;19;15;Sun and clouds, nice;23;13;WNW;13;58%;44%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, humid;32;24;Showers around;33;25;SE;15;70%;86%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, warmer;25;12;Rather cloudy;24;12;S;14;40%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;SW;12;60%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;ESE;14;66%;63%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;11;9;Mostly cloudy;13;8;NNE;24;60%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;26;15;Spotty showers;22;13;WSW;7;76%;64%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Rain and drizzle;29;19;SSW;18;61%;83%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;39;28;Sunny and seasonable;44;29;NW;21;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very hot;37;20;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;WSW;11;40%;7%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable clouds;21;16;Cloudy;22;14;W;11;77%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;23;14;SW;14;63%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;26;19;ENE;12;70%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;A morning shower;31;26;ESE;17;70%;46%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;26;19;Partly sunny;26;18;N;8;86%;34%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;25;15;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;WNW;10;49%;80%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;16;3;Warmer;24;10;E;4;35%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Thundershower;32;24;E;10;74%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny;28;12;NNW;11;55%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NE;9;62%;11%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Mostly sunny;35;25;W;9;63%;28%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;ESE;15;66%;31%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with clearing;33;28;Clouds and sun;33;26;SE;14;67%;33%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sun;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;SSE;16;39%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;18;69%;69%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;22;13;Spotty showers;21;12;WSW;16;58%;76%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Plenty of sun;18;7;W;15;51%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;WSW;14;65%;67%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;Thundershowers;21;12;SW;14;81%;63%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and nice;33;19;N;12;32%;3%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;30;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;ENE;16;43%;12%;6

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;36;25;Sunshine, pleasant;33;23;S;10;27%;16%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;33;23;Plenty of sun;33;24;NNE;12;43%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;S;8;35%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Morning showers;32;26;Spotty showers;33;27;E;12;70%;84%;5

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;NNE;13;75%;28%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;WNW;10;61%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;37;24;Abundant sunshine;35;24;WNW;20;45%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;19;6;A p.m. t-shower;19;6;NW;12;69%;61%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;SE;7;58%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;29;17;Not as warm;24;16;WNW;12;60%;67%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;A thunderstorm;29;24;WNW;9;74%;73%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;26;15;Rain in the morning;22;12;SSW;10;88%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Not as warm;24;15;SSW;15;66%;44%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;7;Sunshine and windy;13;7;WNW;32;66%;59%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;28;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;12;77%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;NE;8;34%;2%;9

