Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mainly cloudy;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;SW;14;88%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;32;Mostly sunny, warm;43;33;NE;10;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;41;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;38;21;W;29;40%;10%;10

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;27;23;Mostly sunny;27;20;E;17;57%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A stray t-shower;18;12;A little p.m. rain;20;15;SSE;18;72%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;23;15;Cloudy;23;15;SSW;7;72%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;33;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;NW;20;29%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;27;12;Sun and some clouds;26;12;E;12;45%;10%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;19;5;Partly sunny, cool;19;8;ESE;12;43%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;WSW;12;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;14;11;Partial sunshine;15;9;SW;22;67%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;48;30;Partly sunny and hot;48;30;WSW;9;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;22;A shower in spots;33;23;SSW;8;64%;57%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;W;17;77%;75%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;W;14;77%;60%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;22;SW;15;60%;7%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;Warm with some sun;32;21;SW;9;58%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;37;18;A t-storm, cooler;24;14;W;12;79%;86%;4

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;22;12;Partly sunny;21;12;SW;13;47%;7%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;18;10;A little a.m. rain;16;8;SE;16;83%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Sunny and nice;28;15;ESE;17;37%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;25;15;Clouds and sun;23;12;N;21;63%;14%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A thundershower;19;10;A shower in the p.m.;19;15;SSW;11;72%;81%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;NE;8;42%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;26;17;Rain in the morning;21;13;NNE;13;78%;66%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;6;N;15;62%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine, not as hot;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;ENE;11;27%;3%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;35;27;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;NNE;22;65%;82%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;25;Sunny and hot;39;27;ENE;9;21%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;12;Rain and drizzle;18;9;SSE;11;75%;53%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;SE;6;69%;74%;11

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;27;A t-storm in spots;36;27;SW;14;60%;76%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NE;13;67%;50%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy showers;30;26;Showers, mainly late;29;27;W;18;82%;86%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thundershower;17;11;Showers and t-storms;19;11;WSW;16;60%;63%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;WNW;19;78%;7%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;A morning t-storm;35;25;E;10;57%;56%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;SSE;18;63%;27%;9

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;35;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;E;6;86%;72%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;16;Mostly sunny;32;17;NNE;10;33%;27%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;S;17;79%;81%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;36;20;Sunny, not as warm;30;19;SE;10;53%;3%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, a shower;18;13;A passing shower;19;12;WSW;15;86%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunshine, not as hot;32;18;ENE;13;19%;9%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;NE;22;77%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;37;29;Sun and clouds, hot;37;28;SSE;7;60%;18%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;E;11;34%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;6;72%;69%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;21;13;Showers and t-storms;18;11;SW;23;81%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;16;78%;69%;10

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;SW;14;73%;73%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;32;24;ENE;13;54%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;22;W;14;75%;78%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNE;9;80%;70%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;30;23;Humid with clearing;30;22;NNE;14;65%;18%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;23;A stray shower;33;23;E;14;60%;51%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;38;29;Mostly sunny, warm;37;31;NW;11;56%;8%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;25;8;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;SE;8;38%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;39;20;Mostly sunny;35;19;NNW;9;26%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;32;27;Sun and clouds, nice;32;27;SW;15;73%;44%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;Afternoon t-storms;28;19;S;10;85%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Variable cloudiness;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;18;63%;92%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy thunderstorm;35;18;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;17;NW;12;65%;57%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;27;Some sun, a shower;34;26;ENE;23;60%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Partly sunny;32;22;WSW;12;54%;42%;4

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;S;17;74%;75%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty a.m. showers;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;NE;9;74%;91%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;-1;Periods of sun, mild;15;-2;ENE;13;36%;29%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy thunderstorms;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;12;77%;59%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;16;14;Plenty of sunshine;17;14;SSE;9;76%;1%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;N;15;51%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;20;12;Periods of rain;18;14;SW;17;87%;80%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;S;9;43%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;SW;11;76%;15%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;Mostly sunny;33;19;S;7;32%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;28;Showers around;32;28;SW;11;71%;89%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;35;26;Inc. clouds;35;26;NNE;7;57%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;30;27;Brief a.m. showers;31;27;WSW;24;74%;78%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Rather cloudy;15;7;Mostly cloudy;14;8;N;17;65%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NNW;7;51%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;11;77%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, humid;22;12;Rain;20;11;NW;7;82%;94%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;20;71%;48%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;8;4;Turning sunny, cool;11;4;N;9;58%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;26;13;Turning cloudy;23;14;N;5;49%;8%;7

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;23;17;Low clouds;24;17;ESE;13;62%;69%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;30;27;Spotty showers;29;26;WSW;14;86%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;24;11;A morning shower;24;11;NE;11;59%;57%;6

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;E;10;71%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and very warm;36;22;W;15;46%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;13;ENE;15;53%;29%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;34;28;Some wind and rain;34;29;E;46;65%;70%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;19;11;Spotty showers;16;8;NE;8;70%;67%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;25;11;Mostly cloudy;22;10;NE;12;51%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;28;25;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;ESE;24;69%;60%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Thunderstorms;30;25;WNW;11;82%;90%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;ENE;9;81%;98%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;23;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;16;SW;12;64%;80%;3

Perth, Australia;A few showers;20;12;Rain in the morning;16;6;S;20;78%;70%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;WSW;14;71%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and drizzle;28;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SSE;23;78%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;11;50%;41%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;23;14;Clouds and sun;22;11;NE;10;45%;15%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;NE;10;73%;81%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;24;13;Cloudy;22;11;SSW;13;47%;44%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Decreasing clouds;28;20;W;13;67%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;Some sun, a shower;27;23;SE;14;77%;82%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;13;8;Clouds and sun;13;8;NNE;19;58%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;22;13;Showers and t-storms;20;10;W;13;72%;61%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;30;19;Occasional rain;20;16;S;16;61%;85%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;41;29;Sunny and seasonable;44;29;N;24;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;36;20;Mostly sunny;32;17;WNW;12;46%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, comfortable;22;14;An afternoon shower;22;13;WSW;15;72%;57%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;24;14;SW;12;60%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;NNW;11;78%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A morning shower;31;27;ESE;16;70%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;N;8;88%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;24;14;W;11;46%;20%;14

Santiago, Chile;Warmer;25;10;High clouds;24;8;SW;6;30%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;NE;10;69%;42%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;17;NNW;13;58%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Sun and clouds;26;14;NE;9;61%;8%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;34;25;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;25;N;7;67%;69%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;34;27;Rain and drizzle;34;27;NE;8;64%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;12;71%;56%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;Mostly sunny;33;15;WNW;9;41%;25%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;25;A passing shower;31;26;E;21;74%;73%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;21;12;Showers and t-storms;19;11;WSW;17;70%;84%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;WNW;14;54%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;27;A t-storm in spots;36;28;WSW;17;60%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;23;13;Showers and t-storms;19;11;SSW;19;81%;87%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;33;19;Sunshine and nice;29;17;ENE;13;38%;4%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;31;18;ENE;16;43%;8%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;34;22;Sunshine and nice;34;22;SSE;9;27%;4%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NNE;13;50%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;ESE;9;46%;30%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Heavy showers;32;27;Spotty showers;33;27;SSE;17;67%;87%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Nice with some sun;22;16;NE;13;62%;36%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;NNW;15;67%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;22;WNW;25;37%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;18;9;Partly sunny;20;8;ENE;11;58%;63%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;E;7;60%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;25;15;Partly sunny;24;13;NW;14;49%;8%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;WSW;11;69%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Periods of rain;20;9;WNW;8;82%;75%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;25;15;Partly sunny;21;10;W;14;60%;26%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;13;6;A couple of showers;11;6;S;19;73%;65%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;WSW;8;81%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Sunny and very warm;34;18;NE;7;34%;2%;9

